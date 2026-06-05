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Fives to supply annealing furnaces for JSW Steel’s new electrical steel lines in India

Friday, 05 June 2026 13:56:03 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

France-based plantmaker Fives Group has announced that it has signed a landmark contract with Indian steelmaker JSW Steel for a new electrical steel project in India.

According to Fives Group’s statement, the project will be carried out at JSW Steel’s Vijayanagar Works in Toranagallu, Karnataka, and will include the design and construction of three processing lines for the production of non-grain-oriented electrical steel grades. These grades are used in electric vehicles and electrical motors.

The scope of the project includes one annealing and pickling line with an annual production capacity of 600,000 mt and two annealing and coating lines, each with an annual production capacity of 270,000 mt.

The contract was signed in consortium with Belgium-based engineering company John Cockerill. Under the agreement, Fives will design and supply the annealing furnaces for all three lines. The company stated that its technologies will provide the precise temperature control, strip quality and metallurgical properties required for high-performance non-grain-oriented electrical steel grades.

JSW Steel, India’s largest private sector steel producer, is expanding into electrical steel production as part of its efforts to support India’s industrial development plans, which aim to double the country’s steel production capacity by 2030.


Tags: Flats India Indian Subcon Steelmaking JSW Steel 

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