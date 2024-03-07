﻿
India's JSW Steel orders new casting and rolling plant from SMS Group

Thursday, 07 March 2024
       

Indian steel producer JSW Steel Limited has ordered a CSP® Nexus plant from German plantmaker SMS Group to increase productivity and efficiency at its Dolvi site in Maharashtra, as announced by SMS Group.

The investment will not only enable the company to transform its flat steel production, but also to expand its product portfolio in terms of width and thickness. In the meantime, the CSP® Nexus plant will contribute to JSW Steel’s carbon reduction efforts and set new standards for productivity and dimensions of the final hot rolled products.

According to SMS Group, the CSP® Nexus plant allows hot strip and plate for shipbuilding, wind towers and API pipes, with a maximum width of 2,600 millimeters to be produced in a single plant comprising casting and direct rolling for the first time. The hot strip with a thickness of 2-32 millimeters offers JSW Steel new opportunities at a competitive cost level, particularly in green plate production.

The plant ordered by JSW Steel is scheduled to be operational in 2026.


