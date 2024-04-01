Subsidiary of India’s JSW Steel commissions news hot strip mill

Monday, 01 April 2024 14:35:50 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

India-based JSW Steel Limited’s wholly-owned subsidiary JSW Vijayanagar Metallics Limited has commissioned a new 5 million mt per year capacity hot strip mill (HSM) at its Vijayanagar steel mill in the southern state of Karnataka, a company statement said on Monday, April 1.

The HSM facility produces plates and coils and is equipped with advanced features such as digital reheating furnaces, an evaporative cooling system, and a waste heat recovery system, an attached edger in finishing mills for accurate width control, auto steering control, uniform mechanical properties and production of superior value-added grades, the company said.