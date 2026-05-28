India’s JSW Steel commences construction of 13.2 million mt greenfield steel mill in Odisha

India’s JSW Steel Limited has commenced construction of a 13.2 million mt per year capacity greenfield steel mill in the port town of Paradeep in the eastern state of Odisha, a company statement said on Thursday, May 28.

Spread across 2,950 acres of the Paradeep coastline, the project will entail investment of $6.8 billion, the largest capital expenditure committed by JSW Steel, the company said.

The project is expected to be implemented in phases, but the company has not disclosed any timelines.

The location is expected to provide strong port connectivity and easier access to raw materials and logistics infrastructure for both domestic and export markets, the company said.