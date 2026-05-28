 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > India’s...

India’s JSW Steel commences construction of 13.2 million mt greenfield steel mill in Odisha

Thursday, 28 May 2026 09:41:41 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata

India’s JSW Steel Limited has commenced construction of a 13.2 million mt per year capacity greenfield steel mill in the port town of Paradeep in the eastern state of Odisha, a company statement said on Thursday, May 28.

Spread across 2,950 acres of the Paradeep coastline, the project will entail investment of $6.8 billion, the largest capital expenditure committed by JSW Steel, the company said.

The project is expected to be implemented in phases, but the company has not disclosed any timelines.

The location is expected to provide strong port connectivity and easier access to raw materials and logistics infrastructure for both domestic and export markets, the company said.


Tags: India Indian Subcon Steelmaking Investments JSW Steel 

Similar articles

Andhra Pradesh approves construction of integrated steel mill by JSW Steel Limited

30 Jul | Steel News

SAIL supplies steel for construction of India’s longest road tunnel in Himalayas

22 Jul | Steel News

India’s JSW Steel hikes capex by 19 percent for FY 2025-26

22 Jul | Steel News

India’s JSW Group plans green steel mill dedicated to exports to Europe

16 Apr | Steel News

India’s JSW Group plans INR 1 trillion investment in 25 million mt greenfield steel mill in Maharashtra

10 Feb | Steel News

India’s JSW Steel to invest $60 million to expand coated alloy steel product capacity

06 Jun | Steel News

India’s JSW Steel to expand Dolvi mill capacity by 5 million mt

20 May | Steel News

India’s JSW Steel Limited to commission new blast furnace at Dolvi mill in 2026

14 Mar | Steel News

India’s JSW Steel to invest $154 million to revive Piombino mill in Italy

04 Mar | Steel News

JSW Steel and JFE Steel Corporation unveils JV for making grain-oriented steel in India

13 Feb | Steel News