Andhra Pradesh approves construction of integrated steel mill by JSW Steel Limited

Wednesday, 30 July 2025 09:51:22 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata

The government of the southern Indian state of Andhra Pradesh has approved construction of an integrated steel mill by JSW Steel Limited over two phases, government officials said on Wednesday, July 30.

The sources said that the state government has also approved the allocation of 1,100 acres of land in the Kadapa district in the state and supporting resources like electricity and water supplies.

The construction of the first phase scheduled to start in January 2026 would entail an investment of $516 million and the construction of the second phase expected to commence in January 2032 would require an investment of around $1.80 billion, with production to commence around 2034, the officials said.

The integrated steel project will be implemented by JSW AP Limited, a subsidiary of JSW Steel Limited.


