India’s JSW Group plans INR 1 trillion investment in 25 million mt greenfield steel mill in Maharashtra

India’s JSW Group, which owns JSW Steel Limited, has firmed up plans for an investment of INR 1 trillion to construct a 25 million mt per year capacity greenfield steel mill in the Gadchirolli district in Maharashtra, group chairman Sajjan Jindal said in a statement on Monday, February 10.

Jindal stated that the Gadchiroli steel plant will not only be the “largest in the world” but also the "most beautiful and environmentally friendly" steelmaking facility.

The first phase of the project is expected to be completed within four years.

Jindal said that the project, the most ambitious in India, would be completed over seven to eight years. He added that Gadhchirolli would emerge as the largest steelmaking hub in the country and that a memorandum of understanding (MoU) has been signed with the Maharashtra government.

Jindal Group, which owns and operates JSW Steel Limited, currently has an installed capacity of 28 million mt per year.