India’s JSW Steel hikes capex by 19 percent for FY 2025-26

India’s JSW Limited has planned a capital expenditure of an estimated $2.6 billion in the fiscal year 2025-26, a significant portion of which would go to the expansion of its Dolvi mill in the western state of Maharashtra, company deputy managing director Jayant Acharya said in a statement on Tuesday, July 22.

The capex for the Dolvi mill will be used to ramp up its template capacity to 15 million mt per year from 10 million mt per year at present, with the project expected to be completed by September 2027.

Mr. Acharya said that the planned capex for the fiscal year 2025-26 is about 19 percent higher than the previous fiscal, with JSW Steel targeting steel production of 50 million mt per year by 2030, of which 42 million mt will come from the brownfield expansion of existing mills and will be completed by 2027.