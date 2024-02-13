JSW Steel and JFE Steel Corporation unveils JV for making grain-oriented steel in India

Tuesday, 13 February 2024 14:52:51 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

India’s JSW Steel Limited and Japan-based JFE Steel Corporation have formally unveiled JSW-JFE Electrical Steel Private Limited, a 50:50 joint venture for the manufacture of grain-oriented electrical steel, a company statement said on Tuesday, February 13.

JSW Steel Limited said that that the joint venture will construct a steel mill for production of grain-oriented electrical steel in the southern state of Karnataka entailing an investment to the tune of $663 million.

A groundbreaking ceremony took place on February 12 and production is slated to begin in the fiscal year 2026-27, with plans for further capacity expansion to meet the growing demand for this steel type in India.

The JV aims to address the rising domestic demand for such steel and contribute significantly to the country's energy infrastructure. Grain-oriented electrical steel is crucial for energy-efficient transformers, serving as core material for various transformer types, the company statement said.