India’s JSW Steel Limited to commission new blast furnace at Dolvi mill in 2026

Thursday, 14 March 2024 14:48:15 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

India’s JSW Steel Limited will commission a new 4.5 million mt per year capacity blast furnace at its Dolvi steel mill in March 2026, according to media reports on Thursday, March 14.

Following the commissioning of the new blast furnace, crude steel production of the Dolvi mill will increase by 45 percent to 14.5 million mt.

The blast furnace is being constructed by the SMS Group, incorporating the latest technology with green features to achieve a low carbon footprint from the project.

JSW Steel’s annual steel production in India is about 27.7 million mt per year and is expected to be ramped up to 37 million mt per year by 2026.

Last month, the company announced a greenfield steel mill project at Paradip in the eastern state of Odisha, with an annual capacity of 13.2 million mt per year, entailing an investment of around $7.8 billion.


