Danieli to supply water treatment plant for JSW Steel’s Dolvi hot strip mill

Wednesday, 11 February 2026 12:05:10 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Italian plantmaker Danieli has announced that it has signed a contract with Indian steelmaker JSW Steel for the design and supply of a water treatment plant (WTP) to serve the Phase-3 expansion of the producer’s 4.5 million mt hot strip mill at its Dolvi Works in Maharashtra, India.

One of the largest water treatment projects in Dolvi

According to Danieli, the new water treatment plant will supply cooling water to the hot strip mill, caster and tunnel furnaces of the thin slab casting and rolling operation at JSW Steel’s Dolvi site. The new plant is scheduled to enter operation by December 2026.

The plant will feature a total cooling-water circuit flow rate of approximately 58,000 m³/h. The plantmaker stated that this capacity will make the installation one of the largest water treatment plants executed by Danieli to date.

Danieli technology to ensure efficiency

Danieli underlined that the WTP will incorporate DanFilters™, its patented filtration technology designed for deep water filtration at high flow rates. The plantmaker indicated that the compact layout will enable efficient space utilization, a key requirement at the Dolvi Works, while also supporting high operational reliability and simplified maintenance.


