India’s JSW Steel commissions new RH unit at Vijayanagar plant

Monday, 15 December 2025 15:00:23 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

German plantmaker SMS group has announced that JSW Vijayanagar Metallics Ltd. (JVML), subsidiary of Indian steel producer JSW Steel, has successfully activated the new 350 mt Ruhrstahl Heraeus (RH) vacuum degassing unit at its Vijayanagar plant in India. The plantmaker stated that the installation includes an operational combination of an RH ladle rocker with fast vessel exchange and supports high-quality steel production with an annual capacity of three million mt.

According to SMS group, this configuration marks a major step forward in secondary metallurgy, delivering higher process effectiveness, improved safety and increased throughput compared with conventional RH installations. SMS group explained that the RH vacuum treatment allows JVML to produce cleaner steel with superior mechanical properties, meeting the requirements of sectors such as construction, infrastructure, manufacturing, automotive and energy.

Commenting on the project, Nikhil Agashe, vice president of JSW Steel, stated that the new unit represents a significant step change in production capability and grade flexibility. He noted that the SMS group solution integrates seamlessly into JVML’s steel plant No. 4, maximizing operational efficiency while improving safety and maintainability.


