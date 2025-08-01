 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > India’s...

India’s Supreme Court to reconsider earlier order scrapping JSW Steel Limited’s acquisition of BPSL

Friday, 01 August 2025 10:55:37 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata

India’s Supreme Court will reconsider its earlier order that had quashed JSW Steel Limited’s $2.3 billion takeover of Bhushan Power and Steel Limited (BPSL), the apex court observed in course of a hearing in the matter on Friday, August 1.

In May 2025, the Supreme Court had rejected JSW Steel Limited’s deal in acquiring BPSL through the bankruptcy resolution process.

JSW Steel subsequently asked the top court to review its ruling.

The court while hearing the review plea said that the verdict quashing the deal did not correctly consider the legal position established by past precedents.

"We therefore find this a fit case wherein the judgment under review needs to be recalled and the matter needs to be considered afresh," the apex court said.

In May, while quashing the deal, the Supreme Court had said there was an "entire spectrum of lacunas and flaws" in the takeover process and decided to scrap one of the most successful insolvency deals in India's history.

The top court ordered the liquidation of BPSL and asked banks to return funds which they had recovered during JSW's takeover.

However, weeks later it paused the liquidation proceedings, allowing time for JSW Steel to seek a review of the verdict.

The Supreme Court will hear the case on August 7.

Following the acquisition, BPSL which operates a 4.5 million mt per year steel mill in Odisha became a subsidiary of JSW Steel Limited. 


Tags: India Indian Subcon Steelmaking JSW Steel 

Similar articles

Andhra Pradesh approves construction of integrated steel mill by JSW Steel Limited

30 Jul | Steel News

SAIL supplies steel for construction of India’s longest road tunnel in Himalayas

22 Jul | Steel News

India’s JSW Steel hikes capex by 19 percent for FY 2025-26

22 Jul | Steel News

JSW Steel: India needs higher level of import safeguard duty

21 Jul | Steel News

India’s JSW Steel Limited sees 158% rise in consolidated net profit in Q1 of FY 2025-26

18 Jul | Steel News

India’s JSW Steel Limited sees 14% rise in crude steel output in Q1 FY 2025-26

09 Jul | Steel News

India’s JSW Steel Limited sees 8% rise in consolidated crude steel output in May

09 Jun | Steel News

India’s JSW Steel launches GreenEdge brand steel to help customers cut emissions

28 May | Steel News

India’s JSW Steel sees consolidated net profit rise 14% in Q4 FY 2024-25

23 May | Steel News

Large Indian mills commence flat product base price hikes for May

09 May | Flats and Slab