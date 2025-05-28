India’s JSW Steel launches GreenEdge brand steel to help customers cut emissions

India’s JSW Steel Limited has launched its low-emission steel brand GreenEdge to help customers reduce emissions, the company said in a statement on Wednesday, May 28.

JSW GreenEdge Steel offers flexible carbon discounts, allowing customers to purchase steel with verified emission reduction certificates according to their requirements. The new grade is fully compliant with Worldsteel’s Supply Chain Guidelines (2024), Greenhouse Gas Protocol for Project Accounting Standard, and ISO 22095:2020, the company said.

“The launch of the GreenEdge brand is an important step in our journey towards decarbonization, offering our customers the opportunity to achieve their sustainability goals while maintaining the highest level of transparency and integrity,” JSW Steel managing director Jayant Acharya said.

The company said that that GreenEdge allows it to reduce its carbon footprint without compromising productivity.

JSW Steel reduces CO₂ emissions by implementing appropriate complementary projects, ensuring that it is real and has occurred within the company’s value chain. All carbon reductions are independently verified by leading third-party certification bodies. They are documented and placed in a virtual CO₂ bank, which is also monitored by a third-party auditor.

GreenEdge Steel certificates are jointly issued by a third party organization and JSW Steel Limited. This certificate will include the name of the customer, the amount of emission reduction, order number, product details, and supporting documentation including the order invoice.

Meanwhile, for the first time, a green steel project based in India is featured in the LeadIT Green Steel Tracker. The 25-megawatt green hydrogen project is a cooperation between JSW Energy and LeadIT member JSW Steel. It is located at the steelworks in Vijayanagar, Karnataka, India. Construction is already underway, and this pilot-scale project is scheduled for commissioning before the end of 2025.

The Green Steel Tracker supports decision-makers in policy, industry, academia and civil society by tracking public announcements of low-carbon investments in the steel industry and presenting them transparently in one place. The tracker includes both active and prospective projects.