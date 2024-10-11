India’s JSW Steel inks pact with BHP and Carbon Clean to hasten deployment of carbon capture technologies in steelmaking

India’s JSW Steel Limited has inked an agreement with resource major BHP Billiton and Carbon Clean to accelerate the deployment of carbon capture technology in steelmaking, JSW Steel Limited said in a statement on Friday, October 11.

“JSW Steel, BHP and Carbon Clean are collaborating to accelerate deployment of carbon capture technology for steelmaking decarbonisation,” it said.

“Under the agreement, the parties will commence joint studies to explore the feasibility of Carbon Clean’s ‘CycloneCC’ modular technology to capture up to 100,000 mt per year of CO2 emissions,” JSW Steel said in the statement.

India’s steel sector accounts for 12 percent of India’s greenhouse gas emissions, with an emission intensity of 2.5 mt of CO2 per metric ton of crude steel compared to the global average of 1.9 mt of CO2 per metric ton of crude steel, as per official estimates.

There are several challenges with the adoption of carbon capture technology in the steel industry, including capital expenditure and ongoing operating costs, as well as the integration of new equipment into an existing operations site with space limitations.

Earlier this week, state-owned Indian steelmaker Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) signed an agreement with BHP to work on strategies for low-emission steel manufacturing technologies.