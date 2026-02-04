India’s TPREL commissions 198 MW wind power project to supply renewable electricity to Tata Steel Limited

India’s Tata Power Renewable Energy Limited (TPREL), a subsidiary of Tata Power Limited (TPL), has commissioned a 198 mega watt (MW) captive wind energy project to supply power to its steelmaking affiliate Tata Steel Limited, a company statement said on Wednesday, February 4.

The wind power project located in the southern state of Tamil Nadu comprises 55 wind turbine generators of 3.6 MW each and is designed to supply around 31 million units (MUs) of renewable electricity to Tata Steel Limited, the statement said.

It is expected to offset 26,350 mt of carbon dioxide emission every year, supporting Tata Steel Limited’s decarbonisation and sustainability of steelmaking, it said.

With this addition, TPREL’s total renewable utility capacity has reached 11.6 giga watt (GW), of which 6.2 GW is operational and the balance under various stages of implementation.