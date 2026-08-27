JSW Steel commissions new melt shop provided by Primetals

UK-based plantmaker Primetals Technologies has strengthened its partnership with Indian steelmaker JSW Steel by successfully commissioning a new steelmaking complex at JSW Vijayanagar Metallic Limited's Toranagallu facility in Karnataka and securing an order for two pelletizing plants with a combined annual capacity of 16 million mt at JSW Steel's Paradeep site in Odisha.

New melt shop and slab casters commissioned

The newly commissioned complex includes two 350 mt basic oxygen furnaces, two 350 mt ladle furnaces, primary and secondary dedusting systems, two two-strand continuous slab casters and Level 1 and Level 2 automation systems.

The first converter, commissioned in December 2024, exceeded 20 heats per day during its first month and completed more than 6,000 heats in its initial lining campaign. The second converter, commissioned in August 2025, surpassed 20 heats per day within six days of startup. Primetals has received final acceptance certificates for both converters, ladle furnaces and slab casters.

The casters can produce slabs measuring 900-1,650 mm in width and either 220 mm or 260 mm in thickness, covering grades ranging from ultra-low-carbon and high-carbon steels to structural, HSLA, microalloyed and high-silicon electrical steels.

JSW Steel orders two pelletizing plants for Paradeep

Under the second project, Primetals will provide the complete design, engineering, key process equipment, automation and implementation advisory services for two pelletizing plants, each with an annual capacity of 8 million mt, at JSW Steel's Paradeep facility.

Primetals and JSW Steel will continue jointly developing process improvements following the plants' commissioning, focusing on production capacity, pellet quality and environmental performance, according to the plantmaker's statement.