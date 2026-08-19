India's SEPC Limited wins $90 million contract to build pellet plant at SAIL's IISCO mill

Indian engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) company SEPC Limited has won a 'letter of intent' contract worth around $90 million, entailing construction of an iron ore pellet plant at the IISCO Steel Plant (ISP) of Indian government-run steelmaker Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL), a company statement said on Wednesday, August 19.

The order, part of the expansion project of ISP, will cover construction of a pellet plant along with the balance of plant (BoP), civil and structural work, the statement said.

SECP Limited has been mandated to complete the pellet plant project within 32 days of signing of the contract and SAIL has already directed the EPC company to start mobilization of resources to ensure timely completion of the project within scheduled timelines.

SAIL has commenced expansion of ISP which entails construction of a 4.6 million mt per year capacity new steel mill at its existing site, taking the total installed capacity of the mill to 7.1 million mt per year.