Indian pellet producer KIOCL Limited returns to profit in Q3 FY 2025-26

Friday, 13 February 2026 10:41:02 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata

Indian government-run pellet manufacturer KIOCL Limited achieved a net profit of INR 181.30 million ($2 million) in the third quarter (October-December) of the fiscal year 2025-26, against a net loss of INR 477.90 million ($5.27 million) in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year, a company statement said on Friday, February 13.

The company achieved a total revenue of INR 1,596.50  million ($17.62 million) in the given period, a decline of 11.57 percent year on yera, the statement said.


