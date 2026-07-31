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India's JSW Steel Limited secures global investment grade rating from Moody's

Friday, 31 July 2026 15:03:22 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata

India's JSW Steel Limited has been assigned a Baa3 long term issuer rating with stable outlook, by Moody's, placing the company at global investment grade, a company statement said on Friday, July 31.

Moody's cited sustained improvement in JSW Steel's credit profile, anchored in its position as India's largest steel producer with cost-competitive, multi-location operations, the statement said. 

The rating agency also pointed to material debt reduction from the sustained operating and financial performance and recent asset divestment. 

The rating action also reflects the meaningful expansion in JSW Steel's operating scale over the past few years, which Moody's said has reinforced its position as India's largest steel producer. 

The agency expects the ramp-up of recently completed projects at Vijayanagar steel mill in southern India together with commissioning of expanded capacity Dolvi steel mill in Maharashtra next year to drive higher earnings and support sustained improvement in credit metrics. 

The stable outlook further reflects Moody's expectation that JSW Steel will implement its growth plans with financial discipline, while proactively managing the refinancing of its debt obligations, the statement said.

AjoyDas
Ajoy Das
Editor

I graduated from the University of Kolkata with a degree in economics and have three decades of experience in reporting for leading print media publications, covering key manufacturing industries like iron and steel, energy (fossil and renewable), chemicals and petrochemicals and mining sectors (coal, bauxite, iron ore and copper). I work as a correspondent for SteelOrbis reporting on the Indian steel industry covering pricing and trade trends across the value chain, capacity creations and utilizations, corporate developments, government policy frameworks and industry related news.


Tags: India Indian Subcon Steelmaking JSW Steel 

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