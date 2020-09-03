India’s JSPL records 37 percent rise in steel sales in August

Thursday, 03 September 2020 14:23:34 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Indian steelmaker Jindal Steel and Power Limited (JSPL) on Tuesday, September 3, reported steel sales of 682,000 mt in August of the current year, up 37 percent compared to sales during the corresponding month of the previous year, according to a statement issued by the company.

JSPL’s stand-alone steel production in August this year was reported at 625,000 mt, up 18 percent over the corresponding month of the previous year, the company reported.

The company’s export sales contributed to 42 percent of the total sales volumes of the company in August.

Total consolidated sales of the company including JSIS Oman amounted to 836,000 mt in August this year, up 38 percent over the corresponding month of the previous year.

JSIS Oman recorded a 32 percent increase in production to 200,000 mt in August, while its sales were up 40 percent to 154,000 mt, the company said.

“JSPL is consistently working towards its goal of reducing overall debt to INR 150 billion ($2 billion) by 2023. The company’s steel export volumes have come down significantly with an increase in domestic sales post the lockdown period. Our target is to achieve INR 500 billion ($6.8 billion) turnover by 2023,” V K Sharma, managing director of JSPL, said.