India’s iron ore miner NMDC Limited to construct solar power generation project

Monday, 11 July 2022 10:49:24 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

Indian state run iron ore miner NMDC Limited is looking to construct renewable power generation projects, company chairman, Sumit Deb said on Monday, July 11.

He said that the company is looking to make an entry into renewable power generation with setting up of a solar power project at its sponge iron production facility in southern state of Telangana.

He said that the sponge iron unit had a 100 mt per day capacity but has been lying idle and NMDC had no plans to revive it either and hence the land and other facilities available would be used for the solar power project.

He however declined to give details on total investment that NMDC will be committing on renewable projects.