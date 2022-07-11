﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

India’s iron ore miner NMDC Limited to construct solar power generation project

Monday, 11 July 2022 10:49:24 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

Indian state run iron ore miner NMDC Limited is looking to construct renewable power generation projects, company chairman, Sumit Deb said on Monday, July 11.

He said that the company is looking to make an entry into renewable power generation with setting up of a solar power project at its sponge iron production facility in southern state of Telangana.

He said that the sponge iron unit had a 100 mt per day capacity but has been lying idle and NMDC had no plans to revive it either and hence the land and other facilities available would be used for the solar power project.

He however declined to give details on total investment that NMDC will be committing on renewable projects.


Tags: India Indian Subcon NMDC 

Similar articles

India’s NMDC reports 14 percent fall in iron ore production in June

04 Jul | Steel News

India’s NMDC Ltd to commission greenfield steel mill project in Sept

27 Jun | Steel News

India’s NMDC Limited cuts prices of iron ore lumps and fines again

07 Jun | Scrap & Raw Materials

India’s NMDC Limited cuts prices of iron ore lumps, fines with immediate effect

25 May | Scrap & Raw Materials

India’s NMDC Limited keeps iron ore lumps and fines prices stable for May

02 May | Scrap & Raw Materials

India’s NMDC Limited’s greenfield steel mill project hit by cost, time overruns

26 Apr | Steel News

India’s state-run NMDC hikes price of iron ore lumps and fines

04 Apr | Scrap & Raw Materials

India’s NMDC Ltd to achieve record iron ore output of 42 million mt in 2021-22

21 Mar | Steel News

Indian iron ore miner NMDC ties up with IIT for drone-based mineral exploration

18 Mar | Steel News

India’s NMDC Limited hikes prices of iron ore lumps and fines again

14 Mar | Scrap & Raw Materials