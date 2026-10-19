NMDC inks pact with GAIL India for supply of natural gas to pellet plant in Chhattisgarh

India's government-run miner NMDC Limited has inked a pact with gas pipeline and marketer GAIL India Limited for supplies of natural gas for its iron ore pellet plant in the central state of Chhattisgarh, a NMDC Limited statement said on Monday, October 19.

The transition to natural gas from furnace oil for operation of the pellet plant will reduce emissions and increase efficiency, product quality and long-term cost competitiveness, NMDC Limited said.

It said that a 130 km gas pipeline will be laid from Damanjodi in Odisha to NMDC Limited's Nagarnar pellet plant in Chhattisgarh and will actually be an extension of an existing pipeline connecting Dhamra port in Odisha, supplying natural gas to National Aluminium Company Limited