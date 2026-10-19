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NMDC inks pact with GAIL India for supply of natural gas to pellet plant in Chhattisgarh

Monday, 19 October 2026 12:12:54 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata

India's government-run miner NMDC Limited has inked a pact with gas pipeline and marketer GAIL India Limited for supplies of natural gas for its iron ore pellet plant in the central state of Chhattisgarh, a NMDC Limited statement said on Monday, October 19.

The transition to natural gas from furnace oil for operation of the pellet plant will reduce emissions and increase efficiency, product quality and long-term cost competitiveness, NMDC Limited said.

It said that a 130 km gas pipeline will be laid from Damanjodi in Odisha to NMDC Limited's Nagarnar pellet plant in Chhattisgarh and will actually be an extension of an existing pipeline connecting Dhamra port in Odisha, supplying natural gas to National Aluminium Company Limited

Tags: India Indian Subcon Steelmaking NMDC 
AjoyDas
Ajoy Das
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I graduated from the University of Kolkata with a degree in economics and have three decades of experience in reporting for leading print media publications, covering key manufacturing industries like iron and steel, energy (fossil and renewable), chemicals and petrochemicals and mining sectors (coal, bauxite, iron ore and copper). I work as a correspondent for SteelOrbis reporting on the Indian steel industry covering pricing and trade trends across the value chain, capacity creations and utilizations, corporate developments, government policy frameworks and industry related news.

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