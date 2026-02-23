 |  Login 
India’s Adani Ports and NMDC and Brazil’s Vale ink pact to build iron ore blending facility as export hub on east coast

Monday, 23 February 2026 11:11:18 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata

India’s Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd. (APSEZ), through its subsidiary Adani Gangavaram Port Limited (AGPL), has signed an MoU with Indian miner NMDC Limited and Brazilian miner Vale S.A., establishing a strategic framework for the development of an iron ore blending facility and a dedicated Special Economic Zone (SEZ) at Gangavaram Port, on India’s east coast, according to a statement issued by the Adani Group on Monday, February 23.

Under the collaboration, the parties would develop, operationalize and manage an integrated SEZ‑based ecosystem for the blending, value addition and commercialization of iron ore. The initiative is designed to strengthen the iron ore export value chain on India’s east coast while enhancing efficiency, scale and global competitiveness in mineral processing and trade, the statement said.

With this development, the capacity of Gangavaram Port would increase up to 75 million mt, it added.

The project will involve the development of an integrated iron ore blending and value-addition ecosystem within a dedicated SEZ at Gangavaram Port, the establishment of fully mechanized berthing and cargo‑handling facilities capable of accommodating Valemax vessels with a carrying capacity of up to 400,000 mt, and also end-to-end yard management, blending operations, and vessel discharge and loading to enhance supply chain efficiency.

The MoU was inked at the India-Brazil Business Forum Summit held in New Delhi.


