 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Italy’s...

Italy’s Acciaierie d’Italia announces restart of BF No. 2

Monday, 23 February 2026 15:20:20 (GMT+3)   |   Brescia

Italian steelmaker Acciaierie d'Italia in Amministrazione Straordinaria (ADI in A.S.) announced in a press release issued on Friday, February 21, that the blast furnace No. 2 (BF No. 2) of the Taranto plant has returned to operation.

As reported by SteelOrbis, BF No. 2 had been shut down in January 2024, and the production site was working with only one active blast furnace, BF No. 4, as BF No. 1 was placed under seizure by local authorities from May 2025 after a fire.

"The restart of the plant, which ensures the recovery of a strategic production asset, is part of the actions and commitment of the commissioner's activity aimed at ensuring operational continuity and the protection of the industrial and employment perimeter in the current phase," the statement declared.

ADI's goal is to return the site to an annual production capacity of 4 million metric tons of steel by the end of April 2026, and to restart the coke ovens that are currently offline for maintenance. In addition, according to the timetable, BF No. 4 will undergo scheduled maintenance lasting approximately 60 days, starting from February 28, 2026.


Tags: Italy European Union Steelmaking Acciaierie d’Italia 

Similar articles

Acciaierie d’Italia completes repair work on converter No. 1 at steelworks No. 2 in Taranto

27 Nov | Steel News

Acciaierie d’Italia: Anomalous emission at mill No. 2 managed according to safety procedures

18 Nov | Steel News

Acciaierie d’Italia becomes strategic partner in EU H2Loop project for steel decarbonization

17 Nov | Steel News

Acciaierie d’Italia halts BF No. 4, repair work underway

17 Sep | Steel News

Acciaierie d’Italia: Regasification remains key to decarbonization as tensions rise in Taranto

30 Jul | Steel News

Acciaierie d’Italia under Extraordinary Administration: Talks with bidders continue, regasification terminal remains ...

04 Jul | Steel News

Tokyo Steel hikes its local scrap purchase prices

23 Feb | Scrap & Raw Materials

Norway's Blastr in talks to acquire Speciality Steels UK

23 Feb | Steel News

Turkish domestic rebar spot prices drop in Marmara and İzmir amid sluggish demand, stable in other regions

23 Feb | Longs and Billet

US cut-length plate imports down 31.4 percent in November 2025 from October

23 Feb | Steel News