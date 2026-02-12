 |  Login 
Acciaierie d’Italia announces details for relaunch of Taranto site

Thursday, 12 February 2026 11:23:32 (GMT+3)   |   Brescia

In a statement released on Wednesday, February 11, Italian steelmaker Acciaierie d’Italia (formerly Ilva) has announced that the scheduling of activities at the Taranto plant is proceeding as planned.

The objective is to return the site to an annual production capacity of 4 million metric tons of steel by the end of April 2026. The restart of the coke ovens - specifically batteries 7, 8 and 12, which are currently offline for maintenance - is also expected by the same deadline.

Regarding the status of the blast furnaces, the note indicates that converter No. 2 has completed the testing, heating, and filling phases and is expected to be operational again in the coming days. Meanwhile, converter No. 4 will undergo scheduled maintenance lasting approximately 60 days, starting from February 28, 2026.

Since February 2024, over €997 million has been invested in maintenance activities and industrial investments to ensure the functionality of the plants.

Acciaierie d’Italia stated that these interventions aim “to make the Taranto site efficient and operational, through production continuity and structural investments, in view of the finalization of the ongoing tender procedures.”


