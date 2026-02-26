Italy’s Acciaierie d’Italia announces idling of BF No. 4 for scheduled maintenance

Italian steelmaker Acciaierie d'Italia in Amministrazione Straordinaria (ADI in A.S.) has announced in a press release issued today, February 26, the temporary shutdown for maintenance of blast furnace No. 4 (BF No.4) at its Taranto plant, "in line with the commissioner's plan designed to make the Taranto site efficient and operational through production continuity and structural investments, in view of the finalization of the ongoing tender procedures". The restart of the BF is scheduled for April 30, 2026.

As SteelOrbis already reported, the company had already announced the restart of blast furnace No. 2 earlier this week, after it had been shut down in January 2024.