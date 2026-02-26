 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Italy’s...

Italy’s Acciaierie d’Italia announces idling of BF No. 4 for scheduled maintenance

Thursday, 26 February 2026 14:09:36 (GMT+3)   |   Brescia

Italian steelmaker Acciaierie d'Italia in Amministrazione Straordinaria (ADI in A.S.) has announced in a press release issued today, February 26, the temporary shutdown for maintenance of blast furnace No. 4 (BF No.4) at its Taranto plant, "in line with the commissioner's plan designed to make the Taranto site efficient and operational through production continuity and structural investments, in view of the finalization of the ongoing tender procedures". The restart of the BF is scheduled for April 30, 2026.

As SteelOrbis already reported, the company had already announced the restart of blast furnace No. 2 earlier this week, after it had been shut down in January 2024.


Tags: Italy European Union Steelmaking Acciaierie d’Italia 

Similar articles

Italy’s Acciaierie d’Italia announces restart of BF No. 2

23 Feb | Steel News

Acciaierie d’Italia completes repair work on converter No. 1 at steelworks No. 2 in Taranto

27 Nov | Steel News

Acciaierie d’Italia: Anomalous emission at mill No. 2 managed according to safety procedures

18 Nov | Steel News

Acciaierie d’Italia becomes strategic partner in EU H2Loop project for steel decarbonization

17 Nov | Steel News

Acciaierie d’Italia halts BF No. 4, repair work underway

17 Sep | Steel News

Acciaierie d’Italia: Regasification remains key to decarbonization as tensions rise in Taranto

30 Jul | Steel News

Acciaierie d’Italia under Extraordinary Administration: Talks with bidders continue, regasification terminal remains ...

04 Jul | Steel News

Sales by Brazilian flat steel distributors increase in January

26 Feb | Steel News

March US scrap seen mostly sideways on better weather, yard inflows up

26 Feb | Scrap & Raw Materials

US import long steel prices steady to up on talk of increased imports, steady to down scrap

26 Feb | Longs and Billet