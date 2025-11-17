Acciaierie d’Italia becomes strategic partner in EU H2Loop project for steel decarbonization

The extraordinary commissioners of Taranto-based Italian steel producer Acciaierie d'Italia (formerly Ilva) have announced that as of September 26 10 bids have been received for the acquisition of the former Ilva facilities.

Acciaierie d’Italia has concluded in Taranto its meeting to launch H2Loop, the new European project dedicated to developing innovative technologies for the sustainable production of hydrogen and the reduction of emissions in the steel sector. The initiative, held at the research and development center of the plant after two days of work, is co-financed by the European Commission under the RFCS-BIG TICKET program.

The project, selected through a European call supporting research and innovation in line with the objectives of the Green Deal, places the research and development center of Acciaierie d’Italia among its main partners. H2Loop will run for four years and involve three international entities: the German research institute VDEh-Betriebsforschungsinstitut GmbH (BFI), the Austrian company Rouge H2 Engineering AG, developer of the technology under study, and the Polytechnic University of Turin, internationally recognized for its engineering expertise.

A central focus of the project will be assessing the feasibility of the patented chemical looping (CLH) process, a system capable of producing hydrogen from metallurgical gases. According to Acciaierie d’Italia, this technology holds significant potential to accelerate the sustainable transition of the steel industry by reducing CO₂ emissions and integrating hydrogen into industrial applications.

The Taranto site has been proposed to host the pilot plants, confirming the strategic role of the research and development center in exploring advanced technologies for producing high-purity hydrogen through the conversion of blast furnace gas. During the meeting to launch H2Loop, the project partners initiated the first technical activities and toured the plant’s facilities and laboratories.

Acciaierie d’Italia describes H2Loop as “an ambitious and cutting-edge project,” considering it a strategic step toward a more sustainable and competitive steel industry. The initiative also strengthens the role of the Taranto site as a center of excellence in technological research and innovation supporting the energy transition and the goals of the European Green Deal.