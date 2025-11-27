Acciaierie d’Italia completes repair work on converter No. 1 at steelworks No. 2 in Taranto

In a statement released on Wednesday, November 26, Italian steelmaker Acciaierie d'Italia (formerly Ilva) announced that converter No. 1 at steelworks No. 2 in Taranto is back in operation.

As previously reported by SteelOrbis, the converter had been shut down on November 14 due to an uncontrolled slag spill that damaged the lower part of the mobile skirt. At the time, the company specified that there had been no explosion and that the entire event had been handled in accordance with the External Emergency Plan.

As expected, the repair work took only a few days, allowing for the transition from converter No. 2, which had been used during this period of inactivity, to converter No. 1.

With the reactivation of converter No. 1, the plant continues to normalize its production activities, while further work is still underway on the other plants that have been undergoing maintenance in recent weeks.