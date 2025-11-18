Acciaierie d’Italia: Anomalous emission at mill No. 2 managed according to safety procedures

Acciaierie d’Italia, Italy’s largest integrated steel producer and which is currently under extraordinary administration, has provided clarification regarding the unchanneled emission event that occurred on Friday, November 14, during the blowing phase of casting No. 512668 at Converter 1 of Steel Mill No. 2. According to the company, the episode took place during the first casting processed after the restart of BF No. 4 and was handled in full compliance with internal procedures and operational instructions governing the management of hot metal coming from the newly reactivated blast furnace.

The casting displayed a silicon content above standard levels, which caused temperatures inside the converter to rise and required the use of greater quantities of cooling materials such as lime and ore. This imbalance contributed to the occurrence of the anomalous emission event.

During the final stage of the casting, an uncontrolled outflow of slag occurred, affecting the lower section of the movable hood. The company specified that there was no explosion and that the damage to the structure is minor, with repairs expected to be completed within a few work shifts.

Process data analysis confirmed that both prevention systems and extraction equipment were functioning properly. Internal inspections launched immediately after the event also confirmed that the entire episode was managed in accordance with the external emergency plan. As per standard procedure, Acciaierie d’Italia has already notified all relevant authorities and will soon provide them with a detailed technical report.

The update comes as the Taranto plant continues to deal with operational challenges and restoration activities across several units. However, the company stressed that safety systems again responded correctly in this instance and that repair work is progressing without impacts on other departments.