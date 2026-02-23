 |  Login 
Norway's Blastr in talks to acquire Speciality Steels UK

Monday, 23 February 2026 16:36:54 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Norwegian green steel producer Blastr Green Steel has engaged in discussions to acquire UK-based steelmaker Liberty Steel Group’s Speciality Steel UK (SSUK) plant, according to media reports.

Blastr was established to develop an iron and steel value chain in the UK and Europe with an environmentally sustainable and cost-competitive structure. Media reports have indicated that Blastr has drawn up plans to relocate its holding company from Norway to the UK. However, it remains unclear whether this relocation is contingent upon a successful acquisition of SSUK.

Following a court ruling last summer, SSUK’s operations were placed into compulsory liquidation. The company is the UK’s third-largest steel producer and plays a pivotal role in the country’s specialty steel segment.

As previously reported by SteelOrbis, UAE-based steelmaker Arabian Gulf Steel Industries (AGSI) was the most recent bidder for SSUK’s UK operations.


