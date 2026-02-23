Thailand’s SSI advances country’s green steel supply chain with sustainable products

Thailand-based steel producer Sahaviriya Steel Industries (SSI) has taken a strategic step toward building a systematic green steel supply chain across upstream, midstream and downstream sectors with its SSI GREEN initiative, according to media reports. The company has officially launched its environmentally friendly steel label “SSI Green” and highlighted the commercial adoption of low-carbon hot rolled coil products.

In addition, SSI has announced the successful production and delivery of low-carbon emission hot rolled steel products to customers in Thailand, including the first commercial shipments under the given label. The products were manufactured using cleaner production techniques and materials sourced from environmentally aligned processes, supporting Thailand’s national Net Zero by 2050 target.

The company stated that its green steel initiative represents not only an environmental step but also a strategic economic opportunity to enhance transparency, reduce emissions across the steel value chain, and support Thailand’s industrial growth in the era of sustainable global trade.