Thai G Steel orders new skin pass mill from Danieli

Italian plantmaker Danieli has entered into a new supply contract with Thailand-based hot rolled coil producer G Steel, subsidiary of Japanese steelmaker Nippon Steel. Under this contract, Danieli will provide G Steel with a new skin pass strip mill with an annual capacity of 720,000 mt at its Rayong plant. The new mill is scheduled to start operations in April 2026.

The new mill will be manufactured in Danieli’s Thailand factory and supplied on a turnkey basis, including automation controls and electrical parts. Most of the skin pass strip will be shipped to the local Thailand markets and end user industries.

Danieli has two more skin pass mills under construction in the Southeast Asia region.