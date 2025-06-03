 |  Login 
Japan’s JFE Steel to integrate Thai cold rolling and coated JVs

Tuesday, 03 June 2025 12:11:52 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Japanese steelmaker JFE Steel Corporation has announced that, together with Japanese steel trader Marubeni-Itochu Steel and Thailand-based HRC producer Sahaviriya Steel Industries (SSI), they have decided to integrate their Thailand-based cold rolling and coated steel ventures Thai Cold Rolled Steel Sheet Public Co., Ltd. (TCR) and Thai Coated Steel Sheet Co., Ltd. (TCS) around October 1 this year.

Through the integration of TCS and TCR, the companies aim to further improve the ventures’ manufacturing capabilities and boost quality.

TCR and TCS, both established in 1990, have annual production capacities of 1.2 million mt and 180,000 mt, respectively.


