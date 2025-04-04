Nippon Steel to expand tinplate steel capacity in Thailand

Japanese steelmaker Nippon Steel Corporation has announced that its Thailand-based subsidiary NS-Siam United Steel Co., Ltd. (NS-SUS) has decided to invest approximately THB 2 billion ($58.4 million) to expand the capacity of its electric plating line (EPL) with the aim to meet the growing demand for tinplate steel used in containers. The investment is scheduled for completion in March 2027.

According to the statement, demand for container tinplate steel is expected to continue increasing steadily. Therefore, NS-SUS will renovate the existing equipment for EPL lines Nos. 1 and 2, increasing its annual tinplate steel production capacity from the current 280,000 mt to 350,000 mt.