 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Nippon...

Nippon Steel to expand tinplate steel capacity in Thailand

Friday, 04 April 2025 12:30:31 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Japanese steelmaker Nippon Steel Corporation has announced that its Thailand-based subsidiary NS-Siam United Steel Co., Ltd. (NS-SUS) has decided to invest approximately THB 2 billion ($58.4 million) to expand the capacity of its electric plating line (EPL) with the aim to meet the growing demand for tinplate steel used in containers. The investment is scheduled for completion in March 2027.

According to the statement, demand for container tinplate steel is expected to continue increasing steadily. Therefore, NS-SUS will renovate the existing equipment for EPL lines Nos. 1 and 2, increasing its annual tinplate steel production capacity from the current 280,000 mt to 350,000 mt.


Tags: Tinplate Flats Thailand Southeast Asia Steelmaking Investments Nippon Steel 

Similar articles

EU’s flat steel import quotas for “other countries” exhausted

02 Apr | Steel News

US tin plate imports down 11.9 percent in January from December

25 Mar | Steel News

US tin plate exports down 21.1 percent in December from November

27 Feb | Steel News

US tin plate imports up 61.4 percent in December from November

26 Feb | Steel News

SMS Group to supply annealing lines to China’s Fujian Kebao

05 Feb | Steel News

US tin plate exports down 24.9 percent in November from October

29 Jan | Steel News

US tin plate imports down 34.2 percent in November from October

23 Jan | Steel News

S. Arabia’s first tinplate plant to start production by 2027

20 Jan | Steel News

EU imposes provisional AD duty on tinplate from China

15 Jan | Steel News

Malaysia issues preliminary AD on tinplate from four countries

13 Jan | Steel News