Thailand’s G J Steel to provide skin pass service for G Steel’s HRC

Tuesday, 04 February 2025 15:56:47 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Thailand-based steelmaker G J Steel Public Company Limited has announced that it will provide services to local steelmaker G Steel Public Company Limited to conduct inspections and flattening of coils and other services to solve problems affecting the latter’s HRC.

The company will process up to 30,000 mt of HRC for G Steel by using its skin pass facility. The total service fee will be THB 9.48 million ($191,448).

Providing a skin pass service to G Steel will help G J Steel to improve its capacity utilization and reduce the idle cost of the skin pass facility. The service will be provided until July 2025.


Tags: Hrc Flats Thailand Southeast Asia Steelmaking 

