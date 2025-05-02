Thailand to end IF-based steel production

Following investigations revealing that steel produced in induction furnaces (IF) does not meet industry standards, Thailand’s Industry Ministry has decided to gradually remove certification for steel made with induction furnace technology in the face of concerns over quality control and environmental impact, according to media reports.

Induction furnace technology, which results in higher emissions of dust and toxic gases compared to more advanced methods, has difficulty in achieving consistent quality although the furnaces can theoretically produce high quality steel. Meanwhile, electric arc furnaces, with a production capacity of 4.3 million mt in Thailand, offer lower emissions and more consistent product quality. The current electric arc furnace capacity in the country exceeds local steel bar demand at 2.8 million mt, strengthening the reasons for halting IF-based steel production.