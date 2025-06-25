India’s NMDC Steel Limited achieves highest daily crude steel output

India’s NMDC Steel Limited (NSL) achieved crude steel output of 11,101 mt on June 22, 2025, its highest-ever daily output, a company statement said on Wednesday, June 25.

The company said that the daily highest output was achieved with the 3 million mt steel mill operating at 117 percent of its blast furnace rated capacity.

“For a young plant like NSL, this reflects the strength of coordination across departments. Every unit has contributed to this milestone as we work toward becoming a world-class steel producer,” Amitava Mukherjee, CEO of NSL, said.