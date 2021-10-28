India’s IMFA to commence greenfield ferroalloy project in 2022

Thursday, 28 October 2021 10:39:37 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

India’s leading ferrochrome producer Indian Metals and Ferro Alloys Limited (IMFA) will commence its $73 million greenfield expansion project in 2022, a company official said on Thursday, October 28.

The IMFA official said that the project which had been put on the backburner owing to the pandemic has been revived and that IMFA expects the government of Odisha to allocate land for the project at Kalinganagar next month.

The greenfield ferroalloy project will have a capacity of 96,000 mt, along with a 10MW waste heat recovery boiler plant.

IMFA currently operates a ferroalloy production facility at Choudwar, Odisha, with an installed capacity of 284,000 mt, the official said.

Over 90 percent of its current production is exported to China, Japan and Taiwan.