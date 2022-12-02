India’s finance ministry seeks bids for privatisation of NMDC steel mill project

Friday, 02 December 2022 11:22:23 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

India’s ministry of finance has invited bids for the sale of 50.79 percent stake in the greenfield steel mill being constructed by state-run miner NMDC Limited, a government statement said on Friday, December 2.

The issue of the notice seeking bids for the stake in the nearly completed 3 million mt per year capacity steel mill promoted by NMDC Limited is in line with the Indian government’s plans to demerge the steel mill into a separate company and sell the controlling interest in it to private investors.

As per the notice seeking investors, the last date for submitting queries has been set for December 29 and that for submission of formal bids is January 27, 2023.

As per the conditions, bids can be submitted by a single investor or an investor acting in a consortium with a maximum of four members including the lead investor.

Apart from sale of 50.79 percent of the equity to a private investor, the government will reserve 10 percent of the equity in the project for allotment to NMSC Limited, the original promoter of the steel mill.