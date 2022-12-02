﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

India’s finance ministry seeks bids for privatisation of NMDC steel mill project

Friday, 02 December 2022 11:22:23 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

India’s ministry of finance has invited bids for the sale of 50.79 percent stake in the greenfield steel mill being constructed by state-run miner NMDC Limited, a government statement said on Friday, December 2.

The issue of the notice seeking bids for the stake in the nearly completed 3 million mt per year capacity steel mill promoted by NMDC Limited is in line with the Indian government’s plans to demerge the steel mill into a separate company and sell the controlling interest in it to private investors.

As per the notice seeking investors, the last date for submitting queries has been set for December 29 and that for submission of formal bids is January 27, 2023.

As per the conditions, bids can be submitted by a single investor or an investor acting in a consortium with a maximum of four members including the lead investor.

Apart from sale of 50.79 percent of the equity to a private investor, the government will reserve 10 percent of the equity in the project for allotment to NMSC Limited, the original promoter of the steel mill.


Tags: India Indian Subcon NMDC 

Similar articles

India’s NMDC lines up investment to expand Karnataka iron ore mine

21 Nov | Steel News

India’s NMDC Limited cuts prices of iron ore lumps, fines for November

17 Nov | Scrap & Raw Materials

Indian miner NMDC Limited sees 62% fall in profit in Q2 FY 2022-23

15 Nov | Steel News

India’s NMDC Limited achieves iron ore output growth of 6% in October, sales down 14%

02 Nov | Steel News

India’s NMDC commissions first coke oven battery of greenfield steel mill

31 Oct | Steel News

India's NMDC floats anthracite coal purchase tender

19 Oct | Scrap & Raw Materials

India’s corporate affairs ministry approves demerger of NMDC’s steel mill project

12 Oct | Steel News

India’s NMDC Limited keeps iron ore lumps and fines prices stable for Oct

10 Oct | Scrap & Raw Materials

India-based NMDC Ltd’s iron ore output down 1.5% in Sept, sales up 6.59%

03 Oct | Steel News

Indian government committee recommends NMDC maintain 10% stake in greenfield steel mill after sale

26 Sep | Steel News