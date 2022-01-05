﻿
English
India’s coking coal imports up a marginal 0.41% in April-December

Wednesday, 05 January 2022 12:03:30 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

India’s coking coal imports through all major ports in the country during the April-December period of the fiscal year 2021-22 were recorded at 37.132 million mt, up a marginal 0.41 percent over the corresponding period of the previous year, according to data sourced from the Indian Ports Association (IPA) on Wednesday, January 5.

According to calculations of SteelOrbis, inward shipments of coking coal in December 2021 work out at 3.617 million mt, declining from 5.293 million mt in November.

The IPA data show that total iron ore traffic handled by major Indian ports, inclusive of pellets, during April-December 2021 came to 37.182 million mt, down 26.61 percent year on year.


