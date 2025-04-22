India’s BWIL commissions expanded stainless steel wire making capacity

India’s Bansal Wire Industries Limited (BWIL), a producer of stainless steel and galvanised iron wires, has commissioned the expanded capacity of its stainless steel manufacturing plant entailing an investment of around $65 million, taking its aggregate installed capacity to 360,000 mt per year, from 220,000 mt per year earlier, a company statement said on Tuesday, April 22.

According to the company, following completion of the expansion project, the plant would be the largest single-site producer of stainless steel wires in the country.

BWIL is already working on the second phase expansion of the plant to ramp up capacity further to 420,000 mt per year entailing an additional investment of $9 million, the company said.

The plant will soon be equipped with a dedicated research and development (R&D) centre aimed at driving innovation in high-performance wire products, it said.

This facility will enable the company to adopt processes like induction and oil tempering and support the production of specialised wires such as low relaxation prestressed concrete (LRPC) wires, used in structural reinforcement and brass-coated reinforced wires, applied in high-pressure rubber hose manufacturing. These wires are intended for sectors including automotive, construction, infrastructure, and engineering, with applications both in domestic and global markets.