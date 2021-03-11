Indian passenger car sales up 18 percent in February

Thursday, 11 March 2021 11:35:08 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

Indian passenger sales in February this year recorded at 281,380 units, recording a growth of 19 percent over the corresponding month of the previous year, according to data released by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) on Thursday, March 11.

Indian automobile manufacturers treat dispatches of passenger car units out of their factory gates as sales, while dealers represented by the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) treat passenger car registration as sales.

However, according to SIAM, on a cumulative basis total passenger car sales in the April 2020-February 2021 period were down 10.35 percent from the corresponding period of the previous year, remaining below the levels sold during the fiscal year 2015-16.