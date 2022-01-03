Indian passenger car sales show mixed trends in December

Monday, 03 January 2022 11:38:27 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

Indian passenger car sales showed mixed trends in December 2021, with the two largest manufacturers recording negative figures, data collated from companies showed on Monday, January 3.

The largest passenger car maker in terms of market share, Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL), recorded sales of 123,016 units in December 2021, down 12.6 percent from the corresponding month of the previous year.

The second-largest car manufacturer Hyundai Motors India Limited (HMIL) recorded sales of 32,312 units in December last year, a decline of 31.8 percent from December 2020.

In contrast, Nissan India Limited reported the highest sales growth in December 2021 at 59 percent to 3,010 units.

Tata Motors reported sales of 35,299 units, up 50 percent, while Mahindra & Mahindra reported sales of 17,722 units, up 10 percent, both year on year.

Indian automobile companies treat dispatches to dealers as sales.