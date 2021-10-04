Indian passenger car sales show divergent trends in September

Monday, 04 October 2021 11:28:05 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

Indian passenger car sales during September this year showed divergent trends with some manufacturers recording sharp declines from shortages of imported components, while others showed robust growth, according to compilation of sales data released by individual auto companies on Monday, October 4.

The largest domestic passenger car manufacturer in terms of market share, Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL), reported a 57 percent decline in September sales, month on month, to 63,111 units.

In contrast, Tata Motors reported a sales of 55,988 units in September, up 26 percent over the corresponding month of the previous year.

The second largest passenger car maker, Hyundai Motors India Limited (HMIL), reported a decline of 24 percent in September to 45,791 units.

MG Motors India Limited’s September sales were up 28 percent to 3,241 units, and Toyota Kirloskar Motors Limited reported a sales growth of 14 percent in September to 9,284 units.