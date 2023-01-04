Indian passenger car sales hit all-time high in 2022

Wednesday, 04 January 2023 10:18:08 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

Indian automobile manufacturers achieved highest-ever annual passenger car sales of 3.8 million units in 2022, surpassing the previous highest level of 3.34 million unit in 2018, according to data released by industry representative association on Wednesday, January 4.

Domestic automobile companies denote sales by the number of units dispatched from factories to dealer outlets.

The country’s largest passenger car maker in terms of market share, Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL), achieved sales of 1.576 million unit in 2022, up 15 percent, and the second largest, Hyundai Motors India Limited (HMIL), sold 552,511 units, with a growth of nine percent, both year on year.

Tata Motors sold 526,798 units up 59 percent, and Mahindra and Mahindra sold 335,088 units, up 65 percent, year on year.

Kia Motors sold 254,556 units, up 40 percent, and Toyota Kirloskar Motors Limited sold 160,357 units, a rise of 23 percent year on year.

The highest growth was reported by French headquartered Citroen with 883 percent to 6,134 units, though from a low base of just 624 units in 2021 when the company started its Indian operations.