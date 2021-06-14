﻿
Indian passenger car sales down 66 percent in May from April

Monday, 14 June 2021 10:14:48 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

Indian passenger car sales in May this year declined by 66 percent from April, according to data released by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) on Monday, June 14.

It may be noted that passenger car makers consider the despatch of units from plants to dealers as sales, while the latter consider vehicle registrations with government motor vehicle departments as sales.

According to the SIAM data, total units sold by all domestic passenger car manufacturers in May this year were recorded at 88,045 units as compared to 261,633 units in April.

SIAM said that two-wheeler sales in May this year were recorded at 352,717 units, down 62 percent on month-on-month basis.


