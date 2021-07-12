Indian passenger car makers reports strong June sales

Monday, 12 July 2021 10:53:13 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

Indian passenger car manufacturers recorded a surge in sales in June this year as represented by dispatches to dealers, SteelOrbis has learned from data collected from companies.

India’s largest passenger car maker in terms of market share, Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL), has reported total sales of 124,280 units in June this year, representing a growth of 142 percent over the corresponding month of the previous year.

The second-largest car manufacturer in terms of market share, Hyundai Motors India Limited (HMIL), reported sales of 40,496 units in June, a growth of 90 percent year on year.

Tata Motors’ sales were reported at 24,111 units, a rise of 111 percent, while Mahindra and Mahindra’s sold 16,636 units, a rise of 109 percent, both year on year.

The Indian arm of South Korea car marker, Kia Motors, reported sales of 15,015 units, a rise of 106 percent, and Toyota Motors’ sales came to 8,798 units, a growth of 127 percent, both year on year.

Honda Motors India Limited’s sales rose by 241 percent year on year to 4,767 units in June this year.