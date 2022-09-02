﻿
Indian passenger car makers report robust August sales

Friday, 02 September 2022 10:45:24 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

Indian passenger car manufacturers have reported robust growth in August sales, data released by the major Indian automobile companies showed on Friday, September 2.

It should be noted that auto companies treat dispatches from factory to dealers as sales.

The largest passenger car maker in terms of market share, Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL), reported sales of 165,173 units in August this year, up 26.4 percent year on year. Tata Motors reported sales of 47,116 units, up 68 percent while Mahindra & Mahindra’s passenger car division reported sales of 29,852 units, a growth of 87 percent year on year.

Hyundai Motors India Limited (HMIL) reported sales of 62,210 units, a rise of five percent, and Toyota Kirloskar India Limited’s sales came to 14,959 units, up 17 percent, both year on year.

Kia India Limited reported sales of 22,322 units, up 33 percent year on year.


