Indian passenger car majors report double-digit sales growth in Feb

Tuesday, 02 March 2021 11:20:14 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

Indian passenger car manufacturers continued to record positive double-digit sales growth in February this year, SteelOrbis has learned from data sourced from major passenger car companies on Tuesday, March 2.

The country’s largest passenger car manufacturer in terms of market share, Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL), reported sales of 164,469 units in February, up 11.8 percent year on year.

The second-largest domestic passenger car maker, Hyundai Motors India Limited (HMIL), achieved sales of 61,800 units during the month in question, recording growth of 26.4 percent year on year.

Tata Motors Limited reported the highest sales growth of 54 percent year on year in February to 58,473 units.

The only passenger car company reporting a negative sales growth in February this year was Mahindra & Mahindra with sales of 28,777 units, down 11.38 percent year on year.