Indian miner NMDC’s greenfield steel mill project delayed again

Monday, 27 July 2020 12:17:42 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

Indian state-run iron ore miner NMDC Limited’s 3 million mt per year greenfield steel project at Nagarmar in Chhattisgarh state has suffered yet another time overrun and will not be completed before next year, a company official said.

The official said that the greenfield steel mill was scheduled to go into production but will take one more year to start commercial production due to the coronavirus pandemic.

He said that, apart from the shortage of manpower, the project was also hit by delays in the arrival of imported machinery for the plant.

Of the expected 10,000-12,000 workers supposed to be working at the project site, only half the number of workers are currently available, the official said. However, he declined to comment on the cost overrun suffered due to the delay in the commissioning of the project.


